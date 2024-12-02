India: Flipkart declared not guilty on alleged FDI rules trespass

In September 2014, the Enforcement Directorate told Economic Times news agency that it had found Flipkart guilty of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations, iamwire.com reports.

As a quick response, players like Flipkart changed their B2C strategy and started operations as a marketplace, with different sellers fulfilling customer orders.

In recent news, Amazon has come under the lens of the ED for possible violations of India`s foreign direct investment (FDI) rules for online retail, indiatimes.com reports.