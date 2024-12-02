India: FDI grows 34%

Moreover, in Q2 2014 FDI yield pointed to growth of USD 7.23 billion, as compared to USD 5.39 billion in Q2 2013.

In May 2013, FDI flow growth reached USD 3.60 billion, which was the highest since September 2013 (USD 4.13 billion).

As to the sectors of activity, telecommunications received the maximum FDI in Q1 of the current fiscal year at USD 2 billion followed by services with USD 738 million, pharmaceuticals with USD 680 million and construction with USD 281 million.

During Q1 fiscal period India received maximum FDI from Mauritius at USD 2.61 billion, followed by Singapore with USD 1.18 billion, the UK with USD 567 million, Japan with USD 695 million and the US with USD 249 million.

In the interval 2013-2014, FDI inflows in India were USD 24.29 billion against USD 22.42 billion in 2012-2013.

Currently, the country’s government is taking more steps to boost FDI, such as raising the foreign investment limit to 49% in defence manufacturing and mitigating the policy in construction sector.

The government has also proposed to increase the FDI cap in insurance to 49%.