India: exports to be worth USD 750 bln by 2018-2019

Global commerce is expected to grow at 4.7% in 2014 and 5.3% in 2015, the exporters body officials claim, cited by the same source.

Rafeeq Ahmed, FIEO President has informed that Indias traditional markets, the US and Europe, account for around 30% of the countrys exports.

Moreover, the countrys exports were worth USD 312.35 billion, USD 300.4 billion and USD 307 billion in 2013-14, 2012-13 and 2011-12 respectively.

Exports growth went to 7.33% in July 2013 after witnessing a double-digit expansion in May-June 2014, pushing up the trade deficit to a year-high of USD 12.22 billion.