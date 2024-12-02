India: ecommerce market to register significant growth in 2014

According to IAMAI VP Nilotpal Chakravarti, internet growing penetration, convenient shipping and pricing of items, everything taking place around the clock, will boost the business.

Results also indicate that the digital commerce market grew by 33% to USD 11.6 billion (Rs 62,967 Cr) in 2013 as against USD 8.7 billion (Rs 47,349 Cr) during the corresponding period of 2012.

Of the total digital commerce business in 2013, travel business accounted for 71% valued at USD 8.4 billion (Rs 44,907 Cr).