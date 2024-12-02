India: ecommerce expected to increase 15 times by 2030

Ecommerce will account for 2.5% of the countrys GDP in 2030, when its value will have leapt from the current figure of USD 20 billion to USD 300 billion, according to a report issued by Goldman Sachs bank, warc.com reports. It cited the availability of affordable smartphones and improving infrastructure alongside a propensity to transact online as factors driving this growth.

The arrival of 300 million new online shoppers during this period will make e-tailing specifically the largest online segment. The current growth of ecommerce businesses is being driven by discounting, supported by significant cash injections by external investors.

Now, Big Bazaar, Indias largest hypermarket chain, is pledging to match the prices on offer at its online rivals, as it plans to introduce an app that will allow shoppers to compare prices at online and offline retailers. At the same time, Big Bazaar chief executive Kishore Biyani. professed himself unconcerned by ecommerce, arguing that multichannel retail is the future.

