India: e-tailing remains an objective for eBay

Deepa Thomas, ecommerce evangelist at eBay India, cited by financialexpress.com, states that the company will continue to operate in the Indian ecommerce marketplace and that competition is out of the question when it comes to small ecommerce retailers.

Deepa Thomas’s statement comes as an argument to the decision of the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP) which has floated a discussion paper on allowing FDI in ecommerce and has raised concerns on the inventory-based ecommerce as it competes directly with MSMEs.

