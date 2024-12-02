India: E-commerce websites must comply with legal requirements

According to the source, these developers must be very cautions while drafting and launching e-commerce and online gaming websites in India. There are many legal formalities required for starting an e-commerce business in India. Since technology is an essential part of any e-commerce business, cyber law due diligence in India is also required to be followed by e-commerce portals. Various cyber due diligence for Indian companies have been provided by the cyber law of India that are stringent in nature.

The website developers and managers are equally liable to be prosecuted. Further, the websites owners must also be very cautious as to whom they are hiring for designing and launching of their online business websites as an unprofessional and inexperienced website developer may put them on risk of being prosecuted.

With the active use of electronic commerce in India the electronic commerce dispute resolution in India is also required to be strengthened. The present litigation system of India is not conducive for the growth of e-commerce in India and online dispute resolution in India is more appropriate for such purposes.

