India: e-commerce expected to reach USD 18bn by 2015

According to the Indian Ecommerce-Tip of the Iceberg report, compared to the Western Europe, India’s e-commerce industry is still in its infancy. E-commerce contributes only 0.6% of the country’s GDP vs 1-3% for other countries, with only 12% of India’s online population transacting online vs 64% for the US and over 50% for China.

The same source indicates that this growth will further be accentuated by companies going in for public listing. In the Indian context, only two internet-based companies are listed on the markets, including Infoedge, which runs India’s largest job portal (naukri.com), and justdial, which is India’s largest local search website.

Results show that the nature of Indian e-commerce is also different. Travel accounts for 71% of Indian e-commerce, but e-tailing has grown the fastest, at a 59% CAGR between 2009-2013, to reach 16% market share.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on country-specific ecommerce facts & figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation & regulation for mature and emerging markets.