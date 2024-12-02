India: domestic transactions account for 70% of the M&A activity by volume

According to the report, there have been 159 M&A transactions involving Indian technology product companies from 2010, with a total estimated transaction value of USD 1.78 billion.

Speaking of the value factor, the 48 inbound M&A transactions account for 63% of the estimated M&A transaction value, due to a higher average deal size of USD 23.3 million versus USD 6 million.

The B2B software segment accounted for 56% of all inbound M&A transactions with foreign players, mostly US and European, acquiring Indian software companies. Ecommerce and internet segments cumulated 83% of the total transactions value and dominated domestic M&A, with Naspers’ acquisition of Redbus being the exception.

VC/PEs investment in Israel was half that of India, with USD 3 billion. However, the total technology product M&A deal values in Israel was over 6 times the transaction value seen in India, mainly driven by a much higher average M&A transaction size in Israel (USD 100 million versus USD 11 million).