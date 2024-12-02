India: DHL to invest around EUR 100 mln to expand business

Frank Appel, Deutsche Post DHL chief executive, has informed that Deutsche Post has chosen India to pilot development of its ecommerce business model for Asia Pacific.

Moreover, according to the companys global e-tailing report, ecommerce share of overall trade volume of emerging markets will rise to 30% in developing countries and 40% in developed countries by 2025.

Through its domestic subsidiary Blue Dart Express, the German logistics company is investing in infrastructure and the development of fulfillment centre, multiple delivery and payment options.

The company will set up 15 fulfillment centres in Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai as well as in tier-2 cities.