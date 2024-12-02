India: Department of Post likely to set up separate entity for ecommerce by 2016

This move would enable DoP to cash in on the demand for delivery and logistics. According to sources cited by computer.financialexpress.com, DoP has revealed plans to conduct a financial feasibility study for setting up a separate entity for ecommerce by October 2015. Sources said DoP may appoint an on-board consultant for development and operationalisation of business and marketing strategy for commerce market by July 2015. Also, DoP would strengthen ecommerce vertical in terms of resources and infrastructure by April 2015 and set up parcel processing hubs, dedicated transmission and mechanised delivery system by July 2015.

The Department already has an agreement with domestic ecommerce players such as Flipkart, Snapdeal, Amazon and Shopclues among others. As for international ecommerce, the Department has already entered into agreements with e-Bay and Japan Post.

