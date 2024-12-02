India: Delhi customers hold the lead in online shopping

According to a study by the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Mumbai (60%) ranks second, Ahmedabad (52%) ranks third and Bangalore (50%) comes in fourth in preference for online shopping.

Findings also indicate that, in India, roughly 20-25% of total sales are being generated by mobile devices and tablets, increased by 10-15% since 2013 and also likely to grow. India’s ecommerce market was worth about USD 2.5 billion in 2009, it went up to USD 6.3 billion in 2011 and to USD 16 billion in 2013 and is expected to touch USD 56 billion by 2023 which will be 6.5% of the total retail market.

The paper shows that the majority of the respondents are working and shopping at the same time. More than half of the sales of web-stores come on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and dips on weekends, when buyers head to brick-and-mortar stores in malls instead. Besides, weekdays are busy for shopping online, while weekend traffic drops by 10-12%.

Among age segments, the 18-25 age group has been the fastest growing online with user growth being contributed by both male and female segments. The top 5 popular categories accessed online are social networking, online portals, search, entertainment and news websites. The analysis reveals that 35% of regular shoppers are in the 18-25 age group, 55% in 26-35, 8% in 36-45 and 2% in the age group of 45-60. 65% of online shoppers are male and 35% female.