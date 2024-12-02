India: D-mart launches store pick-up for online shoppers programme

Avenue Supermarts, which operates D-mart, has about 120 outlets. It recently launched a mobile app and website to better compete players like Big Bazaar and Grofers, retailanalysis.igd.com reports. Ahead of a public listing offer, the retailer is beefing up its operations in multiple locations to offer delivery and pick-up for its online channel. It is now in a pilot phase with the new service, which will soon be expanded to all 26 cities where it has a presence.

The retailer owns the property for 90% of their stores. It has also chosen to open stores in suburbs and small towns to manage costs. It is a significant advantage over other retailers which are leasing their stores. Reliance, for example, has had to close 60 loss-making Fresh stores in 2016, many of which were facing higher costs from lease renewals.