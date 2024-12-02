India: cross-border tax rule for wholesale trading falls to 1%

Previously, the figure was 3%, financialexpress.com reports. In case the gap is more than 1%, the wholesale transactions between the Indian unit and the related overseas enterprise will be subject to a rigorous transfer-pricing audit. In the case of all other sectors, the permissible variation between the arms-length price decided by the tax officer and the value declared by the company has been retained at 3%.

The department had indicated earlier that in sectors where operating profit margin is less, the gap ought to be narrow. In sectors like software development, where operating profitability is higher, unlike wholesale trading, the value of transactions could vary within a range of 3% with respect to the arms-length price attributed by the taxman.

Officers compute the arms-length price of a cross-border transaction by comparing it with similar transactions between unrelated entities that take place in an independent manner.