India: CII, Alibaba partner to create SME-designed marketplace

Madhav Sharma, CII Shanghai’s chief representative, has claimed that the partnership with Alibaba.com focuses on connecting SMEs from India and the rest of the world to better utilisation of digital services for cross-border and domestic trade, firstpost.com reports.

CII and Alibaba.com will also work jointly towards providing trainings, promoting industry clusters for SMEs in some key business sectors. Alibaba will work with CII to run their e-certificates programmes in India.

Indias manufacturing and services sector will be able to achieve the objectives of building greater India-China SME engagement by benefiting from the expertise of Alibaba.com in the digital space, especially on the B2B area, and CII through its network of 64 offices in India, with 8000 direct members and more indirect members through its affiliated sectorial association.

Sharma has also claimed, inter alia, that the MOU helps to support the transfer and expansion of knowledge and technology for forging strategic partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, joint research and development leading to new innovations and help Indian SMEs build brand image at B2B and B2C levels, leading to increased trust, confidence and business engagement.

Through Alibaba.com, small businesses can sell their products to companies in other countries. Sellers on it are typically manufacturers and distributors based in China and other manufacturing countries such as India, Pakistan, the United States and Thailand, he said.

Indias Consul General in Shanghai, Naveen Srivatsava, who was present during the meeting, said that, besides SMEs, the agreement will also help strengthen trade and economic relations between India and China, and help addressing the trade imbalance to some extent which has increased to over USD 37 billion in 2014.