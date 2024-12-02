India, China to drive e-commerce sales in APAC in 2014

According to data from eMarketer, the APAC region could become the largest e-commerce market in the world. The same source predicts that rising online and mobile user base in emerging markets will help business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce sales rise by 20.1% to USD 1.5 trillion in 2014 from USD 1.24 trillion in 2013.

Research points out that in 2014 for the first time consumers in Asia-Pacific will spend more on e-commerce purchases than those in North America. Growth is expected to come primarily from the rapidly expanding online and mobile user bases in emerging markets, increases in m-commerce sales, advancing shipping and payment options and the push into new international markets by major brands.

The study also mentions that beginning with 2016, China will overtake the US in spending. Massive gains in China, as well as in India and Indonesia, will push Asia-Pacifics growth ahead. Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Italy and Canada will also drive e-commerce sales growth worldwide.

According to results, Asia-Pacific will claim more than 46% of digital buyers worldwide in 2014, though these users will only account for 16.9% of the regions population.

