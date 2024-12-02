India: bricks and clicks to split the retail market equally by 2019 - report

The share of ecommerce is expected to jump from 2% in 2014 to 11% in 2019, while the share of physical retail is expected to fall from 17% (2014) to 13% (2019), according to the “Think India. Think Retail” report issued by the consultant Knight Frank India Pvt. and the lobby group Retailers Association of India (RAI). Most international brands like Nike, Puma, Mango, Vero Moda and departmental stores and retail chains such as Croma and Shoppers Stop are present online.

Close to 32% of internet users in India now shop online, compared to 14% of them in 2011, according to a January 2014 report by Credit Suisse AG. Govind Shirkhande, managing director at Shoppers Stop, has claimed that fashion brands selling online report a 10-15% revenues from the digital medium out of the total retail sales.

The study is based on a survey of more than 30,000 retail outlets and on 23 retail product categories across the top seven metropolitan centres: Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata.

