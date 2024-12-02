India becomes the second largest smartphone market

Canalys Research predicts that over 40 million units have been sold in the country in Q3 2017. Samsung and Xiaomi, which shipped 9.4 million and 9.2 million units respectively, accounted for almost half of the total smartphone market.

Who are the winners?

The smartphone market in India is booming and will continue to grow. Currently five vendors dominate the landscape: Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and Lenovo. Apart from Samsung, which controls 30% of the market share, Xiaomi also enjoyed impressive growth. The company increased shipments by over 290% to 9.2 million units.

Apple is also a strong competitor on the scene. The US-based company started local production in India in 2017 and its iPhone shipments more than doubled to 900,000 units in Q3 2017 compared with Q3 2016.