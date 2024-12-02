India-based EnKash secures funding for B2B payments platform

EnKash raised USD 3 million in Series A funding, which it plans to use to focus on technological upgrades and to add new members to its leadership team. The company operates a platform to connect suppliers, corporate customers and credit providers, while the solution connects all users to analytics and reconciliation capabilities.

Corporate buyers can manage purchase orders and invoices, and track their payments to suppliers. Vendors can track incoming payments and offer terms to their customers. Financial service providers, including Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank, use the solution to connect buyers and suppliers on the platform with trade finance options.