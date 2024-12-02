India: authorities to allow foreign direct investment in ecommerce

Four individuals close to the governing authority, whose anonymity has been kept by the source mentioned above, have argued that a more robust online retail sector will spur manufacturing and help an economic revival.

Presently, India restricts global online retailers from selling goods directly to customers, but allows them to own 100% of a marketplace business, where third-party suppliers can use their platform. Both Amazon and eBay use such a platform to operate in the country.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on country-specific ecommerce facts & figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation & regulation for mature and emerging markets.