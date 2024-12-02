India and Vietnam drive carrier billing growth in Q1 2016 - Fortumo

The research shows India and Vietnam have a credit card penetration below 4% and in Nigeria 99.3% of all card transactions are conducted on ATMs.

Also, in Q1 2016, South Africa is the market with the highest end-user spend (USD10.4 quarterly average revenue per paying user) while payment volumes grew in Nigeria (8%) and Egypt (9%).

The analysis focuses on countries highlighted by GfK in its global forecast of top smarthphne markets for growth by value in 2015.

Data in the index has been taken from various platforms (web, mobile web, feature phones, smartphones) and app stores using Fortumo carrier billing.