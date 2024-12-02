India: Amazon unveils payments, logistics offering for ecommerce websites

This initiative will enable brands and businesses who want to sell via their own websites to use ‘Pay with Amazon’ for order management and ‘Amazon Easy Ship’ for delivery and fulfilment. Upon receiving an order from a customer, merchants will schedule a pick-up of the order by an Amazon delivery associate. The associate will pick up the package from the merchants doorstep and deliver it to the customer.

With Amazon Easy Ship, after order confirmation, sellers pick and pack the shipment, confirm to Amazon that they are ready to ship and Amazon collects the shipment and ensures that the product is delivered to the customer. Sellers benefit from low shipping rates, COD and pre-paid orders, scheduled pickups, faster delivery and automated shipment tracking.