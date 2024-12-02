India: Amazon considers implementing shipping technologies into India Post delivery network

As such, Amit Agarwal, Amazon India head, has met telecom and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to discuss about India Post’s possible implementation of new delivery technologies, such as real-time tracking and monitoring devices, to develop a delivery mechanism based on smart logistics.

Amazon wants to leverage an improved India Post network to ramp up its delivery mechanism within 24 hours anywhere within the country.

India Post claims to have the largest postal network in the world, according to its website. On an average, a post office serves an area of 21.2 sq km and a population of 7,175 people.

Amazons proposal comes in the wake of the special task force constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2014 to enhance the role of India Post in financial inclusion and trade. The committee, headed by former cabinet secretary TSR Subramanian, will submit its report by the end of 2014.

India Post had also tried to get a banking licence but had failed and is now looking to become a payment bank, one which can accept deposits and remittances, but cannot lend.