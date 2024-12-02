inCruises further expands in Russia with Ingenico

The new solution offers domestic processing and cross-border settlement for international payments through Russias leading acquiring banks, including Sberbank. As the first international payment service provider to process Russian MIR cards, Ingenico is enabling inCruises to reach more travellers in this market.

This partnetship allows inCruises customers and independent representatives to remit in the currency of their choice without the risk that comes with converting a fluctuating currency internationally. The collaboration also enables inCruises Members and Partners, who prefer having access to many different kinds of alternative payments, to access other locally-preferred payment options. These options include Qiwi, Yandex, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platforms like SOFORT, iDEAL, and Bank Transfer.

