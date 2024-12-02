InComm, Welcia launch barcode payment solutions in Japan

As per the partnership, this technology will allow Welcia customers to pay for their purchases by scanning a barcode on their phones at the point of sale.

The mobile payments that will be enabled at all Welcia locations are Chinese payment brands Alipay and WeChat Pay, and Japanese payment brands LINE Pay and NTT DOCOMOs d Payment. As such, InComm is integrating its point of sale payment technology directly with Welcia, which will lead to lower operational costs and increased revenue.

As Japan is moving toward the digitization of global payments, today nearly 20% of all payments are made by payment methods other than cash. Moreover, the Japanese government set a goal to increase cashless payments to 40% by 2025, which further opened the market for new payment options. In this regard, Welcia’s representatives argued that they have sought to introduce credit cards, e-money, and other payment services to improve customer convenience, and by installing InComm’s mobile payment system, it helped them do that.