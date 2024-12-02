InComm rolls out Prepaid Mastercard on Fitbit Pay, Garmin Pay

In addition, the company aims to bring NFC to retailers in its payments network, which will enable stores to provide tap-to-reload options to consumers using their MyVanilla Card on mobile wallets.

Consumers will be able to make payments with their MyVanilla Prepaid Mastercard cards through compatible Fitbit and Garmin wearable devices and their respective mobile wallets. The card account information is never stored directly on the wearable device itself, device-specific tokens being generated to process transactions.

Fitbit devices currently compatible with MyVanilla include the Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Ionic, and Fitbit Versa models. Garmin devices currently compatible with MyVanilla include the Garmin D2 Delta, Garmin fenix 5, Garmin Forerunner 645 and Garmin vivoactive 3 models.

InComms roll out of NFC capabilities to retailer POS systems will enable consumers to use cash to reload their MyVanilla Card with a tap of their mobile phone at the register. Through this capability, MyVanilla consumers who store their card on a mobile wallet smartphone app can reload funds by tapping the POS terminal with their phone.