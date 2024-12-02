InComm, Peoples Trust launch prepaid card for m-payments in Canada

The Rogers Prepaid MasterCard can be reloaded any time or via auto top-up. Paying for a purchase at a merchant location only requires tapping on a point-of-sale terminal. Up-to-date balance information is available after each purchase.

The Rogers Prepaid MasterCard is available to Rogers consumers using the suretap wallet on select Android and BlackBerry 10 smartphones that include near-field-communications (NFC) capabilities. The prepaid card is reloadable and can be used for purchases at retailers across Canada that accept contactless payments.

InComm is a provider of prepaid products, services and transaction technologies to retailers, brands and consumers. InComm supports 400,000 points of distribution. InComm has offices in North and South America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Peoples Trust is a financial institution with offices across Canada. The company is active in originating and servicing mortgages. Peoples Trust, through its subsidiary Peoples Card Services, is a sponsor of prepaid and credit card programs in Canada, and provides both reloadable and non-reloadable prepaid card products of Visa and MasterCard.

