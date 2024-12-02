InComm Payments partners with Cuentas to increase transit card availability

Transit smart cards are the new way for riders to pay for public transportation. They are currently accepted across all subway stations and on all buses, allowing riders to tap and go throughout New York City. Cuentas company officials stated that their payment card technology, together with InComm Payments’ transit solutions are enabling access in this retail channel.

Riders can purchase transit cards at retail and then tap and ride at participating New York City transit stations throughout the region. Once purchased, they can reload their existing card at any of these retail locations or in the Cuentas app. Cuentas customers can also use their Cuentas card and account to reload transit cards directly in the Cuentas app.

Transit cards currently support a full-fare, pay-per-ride option, including free transfers. Additional fare options will be available during future phases of the rollout, including reduced fares, student fares, special programmes, and more.