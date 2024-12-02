InComm partnership with MOL for the launch of POSA offering in Southeast Asia

The POSA technology offered by InComm enables retailers to activate prepaid cards at the point-of-sale, eliminating risk and control procedures required for maintaining an inventory of value-bearing cards.

The technology also allows prepaid cards to be displayed for sale with a reduced risk of theft and shrinkage. Moreover, card issuers also have the opportunity to leverage card design in marketing the cards via the POSA technology.

In November 2013, InComm rolled out a mobile-optimized shopping cart for retailers.