InComm launches its mobile platform for m-wallet providers and merchants

IMP integrates with multiple platforms to provide functionalities required to process mobile payments made using prepaid cards at retail POS. The platform also enables InComm to develop and host mobile applications for merchants and partners.

IMP enables consumer payments based on Near Field Communication (NFC) at the retail POS and account top-up through traditional credit and debit cards.

The InComm Mobile Platform acts as the hub for all inbound and outbound messaging requests related to the prepaid products in a mobile wallet. This includes integrations to InComm’s internal systems and more than seven partner systems for switching and processing a wide array of transactions, including card provisioning, card reloads, buying and sending digital cards, and other traditional consumer functions.

Also, InComm provides prepaid card processing that manages the balances and transactions of card accounts. The prepaid processing platform supports the creation of prepaid debit card accounts, the generation of track data, the funding of accounts, balance inquiries and transaction history. In addition, InComm also provides fraud management services.

In recent news, InComm in collaboration with financial institution Peoples Trust, have launched a prepaid card to be used in the suretap wallet from Rogers that can be topped up with funds for mobile payments across Canada.