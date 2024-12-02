InComm launches B2B ecommerce-based online platform for bulk gift cards

Companies who use gift cards for employee rewards, marketing promotions, sales incentives and customer loyalty can leverage InComm Incentives to choose from a broad selection of national brands with diverse delivery options.

The online ordering solution offers products, such as third-party gift cards, financial service/open-loop cards, digital content and gaming cards. The website undergoes ordering by offering corporate and SMEs account set up.

Some other features of InComm Incentives are a variety of options, by which customers choose from hundreds of brands, one-stop shop, which enables placement of orders that can be placed for multiple brands, for both physical and digital cards, and transparency and speed, which allows customers to place orders and track them for breakdown of the fulfillment process. There is also seamless navigation for customer visual experience when browsing and undergoing the checkout process.

Prepaid products are used for a variety of reasons in the incentives, promotions and marketing arena. For instance, a human resources professional may use InComm Incentives to order gift cards as part of an employee rewards program, offering the cards to employees for accomplishments, such as years of service or high sales numbers. Marketers, on the other hand, may order gift cards in bulk as part of a promotion.