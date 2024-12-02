InComm expands partnership with Target Australia for O2O gift card payments processing

InComm started providing services for Wesfarmers Group – of which Target is a member - in 2015 offering gift and prepaid cards on Target.com.au. The products range from gift cards for telecom, entertainment, internet and gaming to network-branded prepaid cards such as Vanilla Gift, available both in store and through the online store – where both digital and physical cards can be bought.

With this expansion, the partnership will also include implementation of InComm’s POSA (point-of-sale-activated) technology that allows retailers to activate prepaid cards at the point of sale with a reduced risk of theft and shrinkage. Using this POSA technology, card issuers also have the valuable opportunity to leverage card design in marketing the cards.