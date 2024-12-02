InComm, American Express expand partnership to Canada

In 2018, InComm acquired exclusive distribution rights of American Express prepaid reloadable and single load gift card products in the US. InComm will now also be the exclusive program manager and processor for all single load prepaid cards for American Express in Canada.

Moreover, the company will manage the distribution of these cards in Canada, including in brick-and-mortar retail, online retail, mall, and B2B channels.

According to the press release, a third-party financial institution will become the issuer for such cards.