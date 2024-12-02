Incipio Cashwrap Case to enable Isis m-wallet for iPhone users

Using the Incipio Cashwrap Case, consumers with an iPhone 4, 4S, 5 and 5S can use the Isis Mobile Wallet to pay and save at stores with a tap of their smartphone. The Isis Mobile Wallet holds participating payment and loyalty cards, as well as offers. The Incipio Cashwrap Mobile Wallet Case is a near field communication (NFC) mobile solution for iPhone 5/5s.

The Cashwrap Mobile Wallet Case includes a secure element microNFC and Micro-USB cable.

In recent news, US financial services provider Wells Fargo and Isis have unveiled the first phase of an agreement that allows Wells Fargo Visa consumer credit card holders to load their cards into the Isis Mobile Wallet. This launch enables cardholders to pay, redeem coupons and present loyalty credentials, all with the tap of their phone.