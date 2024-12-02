Incard partners with Currencycloud





However, SME owners still encounter issues when trying to make cross-border payments. Some of the challenges that businesses face include fluctuating exchange rates, high fees, as well as legal and regulatory issues. In order to overcome some of these difficulties, SMEs can use a digital platform that can manage transaction monitoring and the payment process, while offering transparency, functionality, regulatory compliance, and integration with other software or platforms.



According to Payoneer, the growth of digital business has presented new opportunities for entrepreneurs globally, and, with the increase in cross-border digital payment solutions, enterprises can now offer their products and services to customers all over the world. B2B payments provide a secure and cost-effective method for businesses to make and receive payments. While traditional payment methods, such as checks or wire transfers, are time-consuming and costly, digital payments can be completed in real time, providing improved control over cash flow and reduced risks of error and fraud.

Incardis a financial solution provider for ecommerce and marketers, the platform’s users receiving financial management tools tailored to their needs. By partnering with Currencycloud, Incard can offer a fully automated service that enables customers to access local and international payment rails. With this, users can receive payments from global customers and pay suppliers without difficulty, while also saving money by having access to multiple currencies, including GBP and EUR, as well as additional FX rates.

Currencycloud enables businesses to make payments across borders and transact globally in multiple currencies. Their clients can integrate digital wallets, while also being able to embed finance into their business. The company works with banks, financial institutions, and fintech around the world, including Starling Bank, Revolut, and Lunar.





Incard is not the only company that partnered with Currencycloud recently. At the end of August 2023, GO Markets started a collaboration with the company to streamline and automate client deposits and withdrawals. With the integration of Currencycloud’s APIs, GO Market can provide a seamless and cost-effective service to its global clients.



