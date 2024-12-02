InAuth upgrades its digital intelligence network

InExchange now enables clients to associate device elements with anonymized user data across multiple industries, giving businesses a more holistic view of the trustworthiness of a device so that they can better assess the riskiness of a transaction and take additional steps to mitigate potential fraud as needed.

The core of InExchanges innovative capabilities is built upon InAuths next-generation device identifier for both mobile apps and browsers. InAuth leverages thousands of device attributes to create a unique identifier for mobile apps and a similar identifier for browsers, allowing InAuth to identify the same device across multiple organizations. To understand the riskiness of a digital transaction, InExchange participants can query the network to gain intelligence about the reputation of a device along with anonymized user data elements associated with that device.

InExchange is particularly very useful in situations where a device may be transacting with a business for the first time, such as a new digital account opening at a bank or a guest checkout transaction on an ecommerce site.

Contributions to InExchange are managed in compliance with SOC 2 requirements, an industry standard for the secure management of data. All data within InExchange is cryptographically masked so it is anonymized and protected, and clients using InExchange do not have access to other clients transaction data.