in3 secures USD 85.3 mln series B round and partners with Mollie

in3 will be expanding further in the Netherlands through the partnership with Mollie and plan to launch in Germany. The new funds will help the company process transactions on a larger scale, both online and in the physical stores.

The company has also confirmed a nationwide partnership with Mollie, a provider of online payment services in the Netherlands to online and physical stores. in3 will now be offered to millions of consumers via almost every payment service provider in the Netherlands. Mollie supports more than 130,000 merchants in selling and growing their business online with a payment API and a checkout that is optimised for conversion.

in3 gives consumers the option to pay in 3 instalments without interest or other hidden costs. Current customers include Kwik Fit, EP, La Souris, Matt sleeps, and Dekbed-Discounter among others. This news follows their USD 11.1 million series A round in March 2022 and takes the total funding raised to USD 6.4 million.