IN2Retail, CashFlows to support ATM roll out in Netherlands, Ireland

CashFlows’ BIN (bank identification number) sponsorship allows IN2Retail to process card payments on behalf of its ATM customers without the requirement to join multiple card schemes.

IN2Retail deploys and operates ATMs in Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain. The company works closely with a range of partners including retailers, shopping centres, and major train stations as well as airports.

To attract consumers, it is important that ATMs can accept international card schemes like Mastercard and Visa. To accept these cards requires ATM estate owners, such as IN2Retail, to become direct members of card schemes. BIN sponsorship is an alternative to joining a card scheme directly. Rather than apply directly to a scheme, CashFlows sponsors a scheme-assigned BIN that enables IN2Retail to process card payments through that scheme.