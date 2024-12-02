In The Style rolls out Klarnas Pay later service

According to Klarna, the collaboration is aimed at removing payment friction at the checkout and give shoppers more control over how and when they pay.

In The Style customers will now benefit from Klarna’s Pay later service, which allows shoppers to order their favourite clothes online, then have the flexibility to pay for them up to 30 days later — with no interest or fees.

