In-dash fuel payment delivered by Shell and General Motors across the US

At Shell stations, customers will be able to use Shell Pay & Save within General Motors Marketplace in order to pay for fuel if they own Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, or Cadillac vehicles. It can be done directly from the vehicle’s infotainment screen and customers can earn and redeem Fuel Rewards savings in the process.

Customers who drive eligible vehicles and use this payment option will be required to make a few selections on the vehicle’s touchscreen and a three-digit code will be generated. It will allow the user to activate a specific pump and start fueling. The amount due is automatically charged to the customer’s payment method of choice.

Shell Oil Company and General Motors have collaborated with several companies to develop and launch this technology and customer experience, including Excentus, Xevo, Chase, Buy It Mobility (BIM), and Shell’s payment platform provider, P97.