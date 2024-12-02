In-app payments offered by Nets, ComfortDelGro

Through this, for the first time, Nets bank cardholders will be allowed to use the cards as an in-app payment mode. Also, some online merchants set to provide this option soon. The new initiative is called Nets Click and it will benefit people including students under 16 who do not own credit cards.

A Nets and ComfortDelGro Taxi’s announcement mentioned that Nets cardholders from DBS, OCBC and UOB will be offered an option to pay for their mobile booking and street hail trips. For the moment, ComfortDelGro taxi passengers who want to pay via Nets have two options: either to use the physical card or the Nets QR function on the cab. However, with the new in-app option, Nets bank cardholders can add their cards to the ComfortDelGro booking app. Once this is done, they can authenticate their identity with a one-time password that will be sent to their registered mobile number.