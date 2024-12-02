In-app payments made available with Venmo

PayPal has announced that the feature has expanded to merchants that the company’s core users will enjoy, according to company’s representative. Such merchants include: Munchery, Gametime, Priv, Poshmark, Hop Market, Wish, Parking Panda, Dolly, Urgentli, Boxed and, most recently, delivery.com.

In Q1 2016 Venmo processed USD 3.2 billion, up 29% sequentially and 146% year-over-year (YoY). This is in line with BI Intelligences prior estimate that Q1 volume would fall between USD3.1 billion and USD3.3 billion.

Venmos YoY growth rate has slowed for six straight quarters since reaching a peak of 395% in Q3 2014.