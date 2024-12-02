In 2018 eBay bets on technology to deliver personalized customer experiences

In 2018, eBay will continue to focus its efforts in offering personalized shopping experiences to online customers.

In 2017, among the company’s innovation we can mention shoppable images in partnership with Mashable and AI-organized products pages.

The online marketplace will continue its involvement with AI technology to sharpen the overall search experience, ‘leveraging data and AI to improve recall and relevance.’ The company also wants ‘to merge the online and the physical’ with augmented reality (AR).

The mobile experience will also get a makeover. The company promises a more streamlined shopping experience for those who visit eBay on their mobile devices.