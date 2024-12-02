IMRG: UK online sales see 16 percent growth in September 2016

The September growth rounded off a strong quarter, with the Index recording the highest quarterly growth (17%) since Q1 2014. And of course this quarter coincides with the period following Brexit, postandparcel.info reports.

The growth for Q3 2016 was the strongest quarterly growth recorded in two-and-a-half years – although it was building on a lower base of 9.6% during the same period in 2015.

Post-Brexit online sales growth may have been driven by increases in international shoppers buying from retailers’ .co.uk sites, so they can pay in sterling and get maximum benefit from the sharp shifts in currency we have seen over the past few months, according to Justin Opie, managing director, at IMRG.