IMRG: Brexit referendum boosts cross border ecommerce

The June IMRG MetaPack UK Delivery Index shows that in June 2016, 27% of all orders were destined for international delivery addresses, the highest figure for June in the five years of the index, internetretailing.net reports.

Overall delivery volumes were up by 10.3% during the month compared to the same time in 2015, and up by 1.6% compared to May 2016. June 2015 saw delivery volumes up by 22.8% year on year, and by 15.3% month-on-month.

However, the value of orders to both EU and non-EU destinations was down by 13% compared to May 2016.