ImpulsePay to roll out Payments Page Editor

The merchant will be able to maintain a consistent brand for their users through the payment process, including adding new offers at short notice. The introduction of the Payment Pages Editor means that merchants using the BillMobile Charge to Mobile payment service will be able to design and launch bespoke payment pages from scratch for mobile ready ecommerce stores.

ImpulsePay is the leading provider of Charge to Mobile in the UK. Charge to Mobile allows consumers to pay for a variety of digital goods and services with their mobile phone and is backed by the UK mobile operators. ImpulsePay’s mobile experience includes working with a number of international UK and US customers and partners, including working with Hillary Clinton’s 2008 US Presidential campaign. Current Charge to Mobile clients includes Virgin Trains, Spareroom and Cross Country Trains.