This credit facility brings Imprint’s total lending capacity to approximately USD 1 billion, allowing the company to expand lending to existing and prospective partner brands.









Increasing lending capacity and accelerating growth

In the actual market, companies seek financial products that increase customer engagement and loyalty. This is what Imprint provides by partnering with brands worldwide to design, launch, and manage co-branded credit card programmes that aim to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Co-branded financial products, such as cards or loyalty programmes, enable customers to create a strong emotional connection with the brand by allowing them to receive rewards that align with their spending habits and special discounts. This aims to make spending more rewarding for shoppers, making them associate the brand with trust and added value.

This facility aims to improve Imprint’s balance sheet and diversify its bench of partners, building on the company’s cardholder growth in 2024. Imprint’s representatives note that this move will help the business scale with intention and offer optimised services for its customers and partners, as it reflects its commitment to delivering effective results.

Mizuho, a provider of banking, trust banking, securities, and other financial services, supports Imprint for its potential and to help the company with continued innovation and growth.





Other news from Imprint

In October 2024, Imprint raised USD 75 million in a Series C funding round led by Keith Rabois at Khosla Ventures, with participation from existing investors, including Thrive Capital, Kleiner Perkins, and Ribbit Capital. This funding raised its valuation to USD 600 million, reflecting growth following several partnerships.

The funding round aimed to help Imprint advance its proprietary cloud-based credit card and risk platforms, continue deployment of machine learning and AI across its platforms, and launch co-branded programmes.