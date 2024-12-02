Imperial College rolls out m-payment and loyalty app on campus

By downloading Yoyo, a mobile payment and loyalty app, approximately 20,000 students and staff can purchase food and drink at 32 retail outlets across the university’s South Kensington campus.

To pay with the app, users need to download it from the App Store or GooglePlay and attach a funding method to top up their account.

Yoyo uses a unique QR-code for each transaction which is scanned at the point-of-sale using a QR-code scanner. Users collect loyalty points in the app and can receive offers and promotions from the retailers they favour.

In September 2013, Imperial College London renewed its contract with UK-based global B2B e-invoicing network operator OB10. The contract was extended for a period of three years.