Impact Telecom partners Mobetize for money transfer, mobile airtime top-up

Under the terms of the agreement, Mobetize is set to provide its mobile wallet platform to deliver international money transfer, mobile airtime top-up and bill payments to Impact Telecoms customer base in the US and Canada.

Impact Telecom customers, including Startec customers, Impacts brand for international calling, is set to see these features available online and on their mobile devices in Q4 2014. The US and Canada currently remit over USD 100 billion annually, and most of that money is transferred using traditional storefront methods.

Mobetize (MPAY) is a technology provider of mobile commerce payment solutions. Mobetizes platform provides mobile-based bill management solutions, payments, recharge, domestic money transfers, international remittances, point-of-sale functionality and other related technologies.

In recent news, Mobetize has been selected by DCR Strategies/TruCash (DCR), a Canadian prepaid program manager, to be the core m-wallet and mobile financial services (MFS) provider which is set to be integrated to the TruCash prepaid card mobile app.