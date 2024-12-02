iMobile3s PassMarket, Ingenico deploy a m-payments platform

iMobile3’s PassMarket is a cloud-based multi-wallet platform to support Apple Passbook and Google Wallet. iMobile3 introduced mobile payments by integrating its US Patent Pending PassMarket Beacon technology into Ingenico’s Telium-based family of payment devices.

By combining Bluetooth low energy beacons with PassMarket, merchants can gather micro-location data about consumers while they are located inside a merchant’s store. Doing so provides merchants with ways to deliver special offers, increment loyalty programs, and accept mobile payments.

In recent news, Ingenico has entered a strategic partnership with US-based software services provider Starmount.